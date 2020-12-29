Ric Flair Believes Triple H Knows More About Pro Wrestling Than He Does

✖

Between his decades in the business and 16 world champion reigns, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair has likely forgotten more about professional wrestling than most of us will ever know. And yet, in a new interview with WWE UK, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he believes Triple H knows more about the business now than he ever has.

"He exemplifies 'Legend' more than anybody because he is not only a great performer, he has studied the business, he is a historian," Flair said (h/t Inside The Ropes). "He probably knows more about the business than I do and I've been in it 30 years longer than he has."

"He [Triple H] came into it with a knowledge of it that I hadn't seen anybody at his age come into the business with," he continued. "He was respectful every day and it was fun to see someone that just loved to be in the ring and loved the business. He became a great worker and he has also taken that with him and has become an intricate part of the company."

It's a bold claim, but then again Flair didn't create a developmental system from the ground up that consistently winds up outshining WWE's two main roster brands.

Elsewhere in the interview, Flair talked about what he thinks "The Game" will do with a retirement match.

"He's accomplished all this through his efforts and he has ascended himself to a place of not just being a great worker, he's helped to impact the company with the growth of NXT," he said. "Helping to see young guys get the opportunity to make the main roster, working with people on a daily basis. Plus he's one of my two or three best friends. I just saw him at RAW and at TLC and had a nice talk with him. He basically lives the kind of schedule we did in the old days. He wouldn't have it any other way. He won't miss anything, and he's always wanting to see the company grow. I'm actually hoping to see him have a huge retirement match, if he even elects to retire in the future. He deserves every bit of it and all the recognition to go with it. "

Flair will appear on next week's Monday Night Raw "Legends Night" special. The show will be headlined by a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee.