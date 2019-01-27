WWE’s Ricochet Dons ‘Spider-Verse’ Inspired Gear for NXT TakeOver

NXT TakeOver Phoenix recently saw the latest crop of WWE’s rising stars vie for championships and glory, and one of the most anticipated matches was for the North American Championship between defending champion Ricochet against Johnny Gargano.

Gargano brought his best Dark Phoenix inspired gear for the occasion, and Ricochet responded in kind with his own Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse inspired gear.

With a red and black jacket mirroring the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man, Ricochet’s gear sees his own iconic logo replacing Morales’ spider insignia. Unfortunately wearing this gear didn’t quite give him the leg up over Gargano, but fans were delighted to see this new look for him either way. Originally created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, Miles Morales’ version of the famous Spider-Man character recently got a big boost thanks to his central role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters as of this writing and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales.

The full card for NXT TakeOver Phoenix was as follows: