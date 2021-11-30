Watch: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Have a Face-Off After WWE Raw

This week’s Monday Night Raw ended with Kevin Owens outsmarting Seth Rollins by attacking him at ringside during his main event match with Big E, prompting “The Visionary” to hit the ring and get revenge by attacking KO. This caused a disqualification and, thanks to a stipulation added by Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville earlier in the night (which Owens tricked Rollins into causing), it added Owens to E and Rollins’ WWE Championship match at the Day 1 pay-per-view next month. Once the cameras stopped rolling a despondent Rollins left the ring, only to be greeted by Roman Reigns and The Usos at the top of the ramp (the SmackDown trio was added to Raw’s dark match to boost ticket sales).

Footage of the face-off between Reigns and Rollins quickly made its way online. It’s hard to tell what words were exchanged, but Reigns is obviously amused by the predicament Rollins had put himself in. The two interacted numerous times when Rollins was on SmackDown earlier this year, but the former Shield members never feuded with each other.

https://twitter.com/TheRREmpire_/status/1465593437969960966?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While Rollins knows what his next pay-per-view match will be, it’s still unclear what Reigns will be doing at WWE’s New Year’s Day pay-per-view. Sami Zayn won a battle royal on last week’s SmackDown to become No. 1 contender, but Reigns’ old rival Brock Lesnar recently had his suspension erased and is scheduled to be on this week’s episode. “The Tribal Chief’s” reign as Universal Champion recently broke 450 days and is on the fast track to breaking Lesnar’s record-long reign of 504 days.

“The next goal for Roman Reigns is clear, and that is to be better tomorrow than he is today,” Paul Heyman recently told Sports Illustrated about Reigns’ next goal as Universal Champion. “His goal is to be better in two weeks than he is next week, to make next week’s SmackDown better than this week, and to make the SmackDown that airs in three weeks better than it is in two weeks. Roman Reigns continues to set a pace and achieve levels that no one in WWE has ever or will ever achieve. The world has the privilege and joy of watching it unfold every Friday on SmackDown.”