Top WWE Star Takes a Shot at Roman Reigns for His Lighter Work Schedule as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns recently celebrated 700 consecutive days as world champion, having won the Universal Championship on Aug. 30, 2020, at the Payback pay-per-view just one week after returning from hiatus. He then merged that title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, creating the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Shortly after that victory, it was revealed that Reigns had signed a new contract with WWE that would see him working fewer dates. As a result, WWE had to put on three consecutive premium live events without a world championship on the card (for the first time since 2014) and the streak was finally broken this past Saturday when Reigns faced Brock Lesnar once again in a Last Man Standing Match

The @WWEonFox Twitter account posted a photo of Reigns on Tuesday holding both of his world championship titles alongside Becky Lynch from when she won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35. While she was only able to hold onto both titles until the following month, she still decided to take a shot at Reigns in her retweet.

Me, I showed up to work. https://t.co/16aD7wTwHK — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Reigns was on Twitter celebrating his latest victory over Lesnar. While posting a photo from the end of that match, he wrote, "For over 700 days, you've sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It's not over, I'm not finished, but if you've waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME."

Reigns somewhat addressed his lighter schedule after WrestleMania Backlash in May via a video message posted to social media. He explained, "What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."