Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns Celebrates Historic Milestone

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been in god mode since the Tribal Chief emerged in August 2020. Reigns made his shock return at WWE SummerSlam 2020, attacking The Fiend and Braun Strowman, and has not looked back since. The Head of the Table would capture the Universal Championship at WWE Payback one week later, and would rack up successful defenses against titans like Edge, Bryan Danielson, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena, and more. Reigns would add the WWE World Title to his collection at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April, dethroning Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Barring any surprise defenses before WWE Clash at the Castle, Reigns will cruise to two full years as Universal Champion at the end of this month. That said, that doesn't mean the Tribal Chief isn't meeting monumental milestones leading up to August 30th. Today, Reigns reaches 700 days as Universal Champion.

"For over 700 days, you've sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work," Reigns wrote on Twitter. "It's not over, I'm not finished, but if you've waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME."

Reigns is far and away the longest-reigning Universal Champion in the title's short six year history, as his 700+ days is miles ahead of Lesnar's second-place reign of 504 days. Compared to the WWE Championship, Reigns only sits behind Pedro Morales (1,027 days), Hulk Hogan (1,474 days), and Bruno Sammartino (2,803 days).

Looking at the 21st century, few world champions are in Reigns' company. British independent promotion PROGRESS has had a couple of lengthy reigns, as Cara Noir (791 days), Jimmy Havoc (609 days), and Walter (417 days) all held the PROGRESS World Title for over two years. NXT UK has also boasted lengthy runs, as the aforementioned Walter held its title for a record 870 days. Kazuchika Okada also lays claim to that elusive 700+ day club, as he held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for New Japan Pro Wrestling for 720 days.

If Reigns holds the title until Clash at the Castle, he will have eclipsed 732 days, which would make this Universal Title reign longer than every individual IWGP Heavyweight Title reign. The former member of The Shield noted that at this stage of his career, he is locked in on doing the unthinkable.

"We're really entering that kind of timeframe in my career where I'm really pushing myself to a different level and just trying to achieve things that have never been done before," Reigns said in a recent interview.

Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at the Castle this September 3rd.