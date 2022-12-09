WWE: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Both Sidelined With Injuries

WWE SmackDown boasts one of WWE's strongest rosters in years. At the top of the card is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns alongside his stablemates in The Bloodline, but not far behind are former world champions like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Those two men teamed with Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens to face Reigns and The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series inside WarGames. The match itself saw Sami Zayn and Jey Use work together to pick up the victory for The Bloodline, but the steel cage battle was not without its casualties.

Immediately following the premium live event, Reigns was reportedly irate backstage over a spot that happened late in the match. Owens slapped Reigns hard enough that he had concern that it ruptured his eardrum.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns did in fact suffer a ruptured eardrum, but he was not the only one. The report adds that McIntyre is also sidelined with the same injury. While this keeps two of WWE SmackDown's biggest stars off of television for the time being, it was noted that both injuries are a "short-term thing."

Both men will likely be back in action soon, as McIntyre is reportedly set to work WWE's live event schedule that kicks off after Christmas. With WWE also loading up the final WWE SmackDown of the year, as John Cena was recently announced for the show, that could be the site of both Reigns and McIntyre's next televised appearances.

Following November's premium live event, Reigns is said to be set for a title feud with Owens, one which will see the two clash for the championships at WWE Royal Rumble next month. From there, Reigns is expected to take on Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber and then either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WWE WrestleMania 39.

McIntyre's long-term plans are uncertain. The Scottish Warrior was initially scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships tonight, but his injury forced WWE to replace him with Butch in that match.

WWE SmackDown airs tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.