Roman Reigns Responds to John Cena's WWE Return at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns once again successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night, this time taking down Edge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view thanks to some outside interference from Seth Rollins. But Reigns' victory lap was short-lived, as John Cena made his surprise return to the company and promptly hit "The Tribal Chief" with a dismissive "You Can't See Me" taunt. Reigns promptly departed while Cena cut a promo for the Fort Worth crowd after the show, telling them that this wouldn't be a one-night appearance. Cena will open this week's Raw, though all signs point to him clashing with Reigns at SummerSlam next month.

Reigns took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to respond to Cena's return, writing, "The only two constants in the @WWE Universe. They all come back. They all acknowledge me. Nothing's different." The last time Cena and Reigns crossed paths was at the No Mercy pay-per-view in 2017, where Reigns beat the 16-time former world champion.

Cena vs. Reigns has been the big rumored main event for SummerSlam for well over a month, and Cena has heaped plenty of praise on Reigns whenever "The Head of The Table" has been brought up in recent interviews.

"Roman is walking in his own steps, he follows in no one's footsteps," Cena told Bleacher Report in April. "This happens every time a marquee attraction has moved on. I went through it, everybody said it with Steve [Austin] and The Rock and I understand that. But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it's very important to say that he's doing a great job. I feel this is the best he's ever been and that comes with comfort. I don't know what got him over that hill, but he's over it and that's a very important one to jump over."

"I just went out there comfortable with who I was and comfortable even if I failed," he added. "Taking brave choices and those brave choices haven't stopped and aren't stopping today as I continue to try to challenge myself. Roman has hit that point and that is, for audiences, a beautiful thing. Now he's going to challenge himself and entertain the audience in ways they didn't think he was capable of."