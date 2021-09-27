WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Location Officially Announced

WWE announced via press release on Monday that the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 29. The former home of the St. Louis Rams has a capacity of well over 60,000 and the release confirmed it will be the largest venue to ever host the event in its 34-year history. The selection also breaks a recent trend WWE had set with the Royal Rumble as the last three pay-per-views had taken place inside baseball stadiums (even when COVID had the event shunted inside the WWE ThunderDome). Tickets for the event will go on sale on Oct. 15 via Ticketmaster.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events, said in the release “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones added.”St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

Shortly after the announcement, Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that WWE is looking to host eight stadium events throughout 2022. WrestleMania 38 has already been announced for AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas and WhatCulture reported on Sunday that the company is looking to host a UK pay-per-view inside a stadium in September 2022.

