Report: WWE Planning Massive UK Pay-Per-View for September 2022

WWE has not held a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since the 2003 Insurrextion event but based on a new report from WhatCulture that might be about to change. The UK-based outlet reported via a source that WWE is looking to hold a pay-per-view there in September of next year in a stadium that could fit roughly 90,000 fans. It was speculated that the show will serve as a celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the 1992 SummerSlam, which famously took place at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 fans. The report named the “new” Wembley Stadium, opened in 2007, as a possible venue given its 90,000-seat capacity.

One of the biggest supporters for a show like this in recent years has been Drew McIntyre. “The Scottish Warrior” openly pushed for UK pay-per-view during his two WWE Championship reigns and even tried to set up a match with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury over social media. McIntyre gave an update on those aspirations in an interview with ComicBook during SummerSlam weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I want multiple big shows all across the world. We’re really getting rolled in with some big shows,” McIntyre said. “Remember Australia had a big super show. Obviously, we did a couple in the Middle East and with our WWE Network and on Peacock, the streaming service, I believe it’s possible again. That’s not my department. I don’t understand the logistics, but I know one should happen in the UK at least and I would like to see multiple ones across the world. Again, like I told you last time, if it takes Tyson Fury Drew McIntyre on the card to draw those outside eyeballs, let’s fricking do it and make it happen.”

What would you want to see out of a WWE pay-per-view in the UK? Should it serve as the 2022 SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

WWE returns to pay-per-view tonight with the Extreme Rules event, taking place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Here’s the card: