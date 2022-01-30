WWE Royal Rumble: Bayley Trolls Fans After Not Returning in the Rumble Match

Tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match was full of surprises tonight, including the awaited return of Ronda Rousey. Sadly it was missing two hoped-for returns in Asuka and Bayley, and while Asuka hasn’t addressed it yet, Bayley is already having some fun with fans after not appearing. After everyone had come out and the match was over, Bayley posted a photo of herself enjoying the Rumble from her house and looking pretty happy. She had a drink in one hand and her adorable puppy in the other and then decided to troll fans a bit.

Bayley caught the picture at the perfect moment, as you can see Charlotte Flair quite displeased after the loss freeze-framed. The puppy’s expression is also perfect as Bayley just chills, adding the caption “What I want doesn’t even exist yet. #RoyalRumble”.

Bayley’s on the mend from an injury she suffered earlier last year, and it seems like we’re nearing an actual return soon. Some were hoping for a return at the Rumble, despite it probably being just a bit too early for that, but now attention will turn to WrestleMania, which is in April and gives just a bit more time for Bayley to return at 100%.

Hopefully, that happens, because the sooner Bayley is back in WWE the better, and she will instantly make either brand better.

While we wait though, here’s the current Royal Rumble card and results.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defeats Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch defeats Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble – Ronda Rousey defeats Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Tamina, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Ivory, Alicia Fox, and Molly Holly.

