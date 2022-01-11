WWE Royal Rumble: Early Betting Odds Predict Winners for the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Rumble Matches

WWE’s 2022 Royal Rumble event is a little over two weeks away and fans are already putting in their predictions for who will win this year’s Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. So far the Men’s match has 10 confirmed entrants while the Women’s match has 19, but with WrestleMania 38 on the horizon, there are still plenty of chances for surprise entrants that could help form the headlining matches for WWE’s biggest annual show of the year. BetOnline released the initial betting odds for both Rumble matches, which you can see below.

Big E, fresh off losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at Day 1 and failing to earn a one-on-one rematch with “The Beast,” is favored to win the Men’s match (though it’s worth noting BetOnline’s website has the odds adjusted to where E and Lesnar have the same odds of +350 to win). Bianca Belair is favored to win her second Rumble in a row as “The EST” is currently in a storyline where Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch keeps running away from a fair one-on-one match with her, including sabotaging the latest No. 1 contender’s match on Raw. Check out the full betting odds below:

Men’s Royal Rumble:

Big E 7/2

Brock Lesnar 4/1

Drew McIntyre 15/2

Roman Reigns 10/1

AJ Styles 12/1

The Rock 12/1

Omos 14/1

Bobby Lashley 16/1

Seth Rollins 18/1

Finn Balor 20/1

Damian Priest 22/1

Austin Theory 25/1

Edge 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Riddle 25/1

Braun Strowman 33/1

Bray Wyatt 40/1

Sami Zayn 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Sheamus 40/1

Walter 40/1

Xavier Woods 40/1

Bron Breakker 50/1

Cesaro 50/1

Gable Steveson 50/1

Tommaso Ciampa 50/1

Apollo Crews 66/1

Happy Corbin 66/1

Pete Dunne 66/1

Rey Mysterio 66/1

Ricochet 66/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 66/1

Johnny Gargano 80/1

Angelo Dawkins 100/1

Dominik Mysterio 100/1

Johnny Knoxville 100/1

Mick Foley 100/1

Montez Ford 100/1

Shane McMahon 100/1

Steve Austin 100/1

The Undertaker 100/1

Vince McMahon 250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble:

Bianca Belair 4/1

Bayley 9/2

Rhea Ripley 8/1

Sahsa Banks 8/1

Alexa Bliss 9/1

Raquel Gonzalez 10/1

Charlotte Flair 12/1

Paige 14/1

Asuka 16/1

Liv Morgan 16/1

Io Shirai 20/1

Shayna Baszler 20/1

Mandy Rose 33/1

Carmella 40/1

Shotzi 40/1

Sonya Deville 40/1

Trish Stratus 50/1

Beth Phoenix 66/1

Dakota Kai 66/1

Kay Lee Ray 66/1

Lacey Evans 66/1

Lita 66/1

Mickie James 66/1

Natalya 66/1

Nikki A.S.H. 66/1

Queen Zelina 66/1

Aliyah 80/1

Brie Bella 80/1

Nikki Bella 80/1

Maryse 80/1

Candice LeRae 100/1

Dana Brooke 100/1

Kacy Catanzaro 100/1

Kelly Kelly 100/1

Michelle McCool 100/1

Tamina 100/1

Stephanie McMahon 250/1

Summer Rae 250/1

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (-250) vs. Bobby Lashley (+170)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (-1200) vs. Doudrop (+750)

Edge & Beth Phoenix (-500) vs. The Miz & Maryse (+500)