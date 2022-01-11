Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Card Following Jan. 10 WWE Raw

WWE added in a few new wrinkles to the Royal Rumble during this week’s Monday Night Raw. The men’s match got three new participants added in — Big E, AJ Styles and United States Champion Damian Priest — and Becky Lynch got her challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship determined via a triple threat in the main event. Said match saw Bianca Belair hit Liv Morgan with the KOD, only for Lynch to run in, break up the pin and keep Belair occupied outside of the ring long enough for Doudrop to cover Morgan.

Elsewhere on the show, Lesnar and Lashley had their first face-to-face encounter heading into their WWE Championship picture. Seth Rollins also cut a promo explaining how he wound up getting to hop brands and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship (albeit without really giving an answer), then beat E in an impromptu singles match with a Curb Stomp.

Check out the full card for the show below! The event will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Jan. 29.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, TBA)

E, having lost his WWE title at Day 1 and not getting a rematch, has been drawing comparisons to his fellow New Day teammate Kofi Kingston and how WWE immediately pushed him back down the card following his 2019 run. He addressed those comparisons while speaking with Sports Illustrated this week.

“I don’t want to position it as learning from Kofi’s missteps. I know what his intentions were, and mine would have been the same. He didn’t do anything wrong,” E said. “But I have learned that losing this title hurts. I love being myself and being entertaining, but you can’t go from dropping a world championship to saying everything is golden. This title meant a lot to me, and it meant to a lot of people, too. My focus is clawing back to that spot.”