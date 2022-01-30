WWE Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston Debuts Attack on Titan Inspired Gear

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston showed off some awesome Attack on Titan inspired gear for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view! The Royal Rumble is the first major wrestling entertainment event of the year and holds the distinct purpose of setting the stage for the next few months of programming, but it’s also a fun time for many of the superstars involved as many of them show off some new gear they specifically have crafted for the situation. Naturally, this means some elements of pop culture are represented and that’s especially the case for this year as well.

The Women’s Royal Rumble match has already shown off a number of fun shout outs to the anime world thanks to Sasha Banks and Queen Zelina Vega donning anime inspired gear, and now Kofi Kingston has gotten in on the fun with new gear inspired by Attack on Titan. Not only envisioning a version of the emblem, but also incorporating the thunderous look each Titan takes on when the user transforms. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It might have been tough to completely make out while in motion, but the designer behind the gear, Jonathan Davenport, shared a much closer look at opened up about the ways Attack on Titan had inspired the look noting, “Taking on Attack on Titan with a non-IP specific palette. But just to make sure the reference wasn’t completely lost, we slapped an original creation, THE TITAN of GHANA across the back!” Check out the closer look at the design:

https://twitter.com/TheRealDavenpoe/status/1487621809906360331

Kingston has shown off all kinds of fun looks as part of his work with the New Day over the years, but this one definitely got fans’ attention considering that Attack on Titan is bigger than ever right now. The series is in the midst of its fourth and final season, and is gearing up to come to an end this year by making its way through the most explosive and violent episodes to date. You can catch up to the series now streaming new episodes every Sunday on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

As for the 2022 Royal Rumble, the full card and results so far break down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns def. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Doudrop

Becky Lynch def. Doudrop Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble – Ronda Rousey Wins

What do you think of Kofi Kingston’s Attack on Titan gear? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!