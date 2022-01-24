Attack on Titan Episode 79 Shares First Preview

The fourth season of Attack on Titan is back, and it is taking no prisoners this time around. Following its midseason comeback, Eren and his rebellion have put themselves at odds with humanity, and that means his friends are now forced to fight the former hero. As the season continues, fans expect things to get even wilder, and a new promo has dropped proving episode 79 will do just that.

You can find the promo for episode 79 above if you’d like. The short clip doesn’t give away much in terms of spoilers, but we can get a feel for what’s coming. It looks like Eren and Zeke are about to hash out some drama, and fans are confident the younger Yeager is going to come out on top.

As you can see above, the Attack on Titan clip showcases Zeke and Eren as adults before we are shown a flashback of the latter’s childhood. Even a young Armin makes an appearance, and the brothers end the clip by visiting the Reiss family out of nowhere. This can only mean the Yeagers are going to learn more about the Reiss bloodline fits with the Titans, and it sounds like the Yeager family has something to do with them as well.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan quite yet, you still have time to do so. Season one through three are out in their entirety, so you can binge them on Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation. As for season four, its first half is now streaming, and its final few episodes are streaming stateside the same day they launch in Japan. And given how wild this series finale is going to be, you won’t want to miss it!

What do you think of Attack on Titan's latest promo? Are you liking season four so far…?