WWE Royal Rumble: Sasha Banks Debuts Sailor Moon Gear

Sasha Banks has debuted some slick new gear inspired by Sailor Moon for the WWE Royal Rumble! The Women’s Rumble match is one of the major reasons to be excited for the pay-per-view overall as it sets the table for what is to come on the road to WrestleMania, and one of the bigger reasons to be excited was the fact that Sasha Banks had been confirmed to return from injury on last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown, but the bigger surprise was that she was set to be the very first entrant for the Women’s Rumble match.

Making this an even more magical situation for fans all around, Sasha Banks made her debut with brand new gear inspired by Usagi Tsukino, otherwise known as the magical girl Sailor Moon. Taking the red, white and blue aesthetic with the hair buns and boots, Banks started off the match in quite the magical way. You can check out the awesome gear below:

Speaking to ComicBook.com’s Matthew Aguilar last year, Banks had opened up about the impact Sailor Moon has had on her life, “My first thing wasn’t Star Wars, it was Sailor Moon. When I was maybe like five years old, I started watching Sailor Moon, and I had no idea of what time was or anything. It always came on at 6:00 AM in the morning, but I would stay up all night just because I would know it would come out sometimes dark, sometimes in the morning, I had no idea. But I had to stay up and watch my Sailor Moon because I thought I was just like Serena,” Banks said. “I was a meatball head, I was clumsy, I was always late for school, and she really taught me how to believe in myself, my own powers, and the powers of the universe and the moon. So still to this day, she is my favorite and I can’t believe how much she’s played a role in my life.”

As for Sailor Moon, you can currently find the two newest movies now streaming with Netflix. Titled Sailor Moon Eternal, these new films were released to celebrate the 25 Anniversary of the franchise and adapt the Dead Moon arc of Naoko Takeuchi’s original manga series. They are officially described as such, “When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world. When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.”

The full card for the 2022 Royal Rumble breaks down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Men's Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

What do you think of Sasha Banks’ take on Sailor Moon at the 2022 Royal Rumble? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!