WWE Royal Rumble: Pat McAfee Makes Surprising Return Ahead of Women's Royal Rumble

Pat McAfee has made his return to the WWE commentary team for the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event ahead of the Women's Rumble match! The WWE Royal Rumble is the first major premium live event for the WWE year overall as fans are excited to see what kind of big plans are in place for the road to WrestleMania, and that means there is a high likelihood for a number of major surprises. That has been true for the Women's Rumble match that has not only had a ton of surprises, but also a ton of bigger surprises than expected.

These surprises sparked up even before the match began as Pat McAfee made his return to the WWE commentary team for the Royal Rumble premium live event. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not that McAfee will be sticking around for longer than the match itself, but it was a great way to start off the show that has already been stacked to the brim with some major surprises for what's next. You can check out Pat McAfee's return to the WWE below as shared by their official X account.

Royal Rumble 2024 Match Card and Results

Pat McAfee was only the first of major surprises for the evening that included the returns of WWE Superstar Naomi and the in-ring debut of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace as competitors in the Women's Rumble. With so many surprises already, it makes what could be coming in the rest of the evening more exciting as the premium live event continues. Which means that it's time to tune in and check it all out!

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event is now ongoing. Starting at Saturday, January 27th at 8 PM ET with a kick-off show that started at 7PM EST in Tampa Bay, FL, the event is now streaming live with Peacock. The current card and results for the premium live event breaks down as such:

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

