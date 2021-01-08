Sailor Moon Fans Are Flocking to Its New Movies on Netflix

Sailor Moon Eternal has made its big debut in the United States, and it would put things lightly by saying fans are hyped. The movie has been long-awaited by audiences as its Japan premiere sparked rave reviews. And thanks to Netflix, the movie has made landfall at long last.

If you did not know, Sailor Moon Eternal is a two-part movie that tells one juicy story. The film is set after the third season of Sailor Moon Crystal, and it is focused on the Dream arc. The tale finds Usagi and Chibiusa stunned when Pegasus finds them out of nowhere and asks for help when a group of villains arrive on Earth. This pushes Sailor Moon into action, but these new villains are more dangerous than any she has faced before.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As you can see below, fans are already geeking out over Sailor Moon Eternal, and who are we to blame them? The gorgeous movie brings one of anime's most impressive arcs to life. From the Sailor Scouts to Tuxedo Mask, every one of our heroes is on point, and they look gorgeous to boot.

If you want to watch this new film, you can check it out via Netflix. Sailor Moon Eternal is available dubbed, but here is a word of warning1 You will want to refresh your memory on Sailor Moon Crystal before diving into this action-packed flick!

Do you have any plans to check out this Netflix premiere? Or is Sailor Moon not to your taste? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.