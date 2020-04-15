WWE Fans Heartbroken Over Rusev’s Release

WWE released more than two dozen active wrestlers, producers, writers and referees on Wednesday as part of a cost-cutting measure during the the coronavirus pandemic. However one release was particularly heartbreaking to many fans, as former United States Champion and Rusev Day founder Rusev was announced as one of the wrestlers who was being cut. The Bulgarian star had been off television since February and reportedly had contract issues with the company, but still held a special place in fans’ hearts for his unique charisma and passion in the ring.

Check out some of the reactions to Rusev’s sudden departure from WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Same

Rusev has been released from his contract pic.twitter.com/Y3OdIGSqpx — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 15, 2020

Rusev Day Forever

He went undefeated for almost a year, got Rusev Day with Aiden English over. He made his entrance in a tank at WrestleMania. I’ll miss you Rusev. Not a good Rusev Day. pic.twitter.com/B9VKhSshXr — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 15, 2020

One of the Greatest WrestleMania Entrances

We’ll always have this, Rusevpic.twitter.com/ncYB5EmasD — On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) April 15, 2020

Wouldn’t That Be Something

Rusev in 6 months invading a WWE show with AEW pic.twitter.com/fKoQC7AzGB — Wrestling Memes (@Wrestling_Memes) April 15, 2020

Never Forget

A reminder that Rusev just donated $20,000 to help WWE employees affected by the crisis.



He’s a great, great dude and will kill it wherever he lands. — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) April 15, 2020

He’s Not Wrong…

rusev being released the same day as ryder to really stick to those horrible wrestlers who get themselves over with the fans despite wwe doing their best to ruin them — Maffew (@Maffewgregg) April 15, 2020

Indeed