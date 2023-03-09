Update on WWE Sale Negotiations, First-Round Bids

WWE will meet with potential buyers next month ahead of first-round bids, according to CNBC's Alex Sherman. While speculation about WWE pursuing a sale to a major media corporation had been floating around for years, the company outright confirmed it was actively pursuing a deal once Vince McMahon was added back to the WWE Board of Directors in early January. Potential bidders have included Comcast, Amazon, Endeavor (owners of the UFC), Netflix, Disney, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and the Khan family (who already own All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor Wrestling).

WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC last month and stated he believes the sale negotiations will be a "fast process," speculating that a deal could be done within the next three months. He then emphasized both in that interview and in the quarterly investors' conference call that McMahon will be willing to step down from the company once a sale is completed. Bloomberg reported last month that McMahon's asking price for the company is "as much as $9 billion."

"Yes (he'll step down). Without question. He's declared it to the board, he's declared it to us in management. It's all about shareholder value. Obviously, he is a shareholder, so it's not about what role he'll have, it's about maximizing that value opportunity," Khan told investors.

Khan also mentioned in a separate interview with Bill Simmons that he does not believe any more sexual misconduct allegations against McMahon will be made public. McMahon initially left the WWE in July 2022 after allegedly paying millions of dollars in non-disclosure agreements to quiet various sexual misconduct allegations but not properly recording those payments in WWE's financial reports, prompting the interest of the SEC and federal prosecutors. McMahon insisted upon his return that he was purely back to oversee the WWE's sale but he was backstage at this week's Monday Night Raw and has reportedly been back at WWE Headquarters.

