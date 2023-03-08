Major Update on Legalized WWE Betting

WWE is in talks with Colorado and Michigan's stage gambling regulators in order to legalize betting on match results, according to a new report from CNBC's Alex Sherman. The report notes that the promotion is also in talks with Ernst & Young to secure match results in order to convince regulators that leaks to the public won't happen. The proposed deal was compared to what accounting firms like EY and PricewaterhouseCoopers do with award shows, which has made it possible for betting on award show winners through sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Both WWE and AEW already have established partnerships with DraftKings, though that tends to center around prop bets regarding what wrestlers will do in a given match. Certain online sportsbooks like BetOnline also post betting odds for the winners of pay-per-view matches in the weeks leading up to shows. You can see the latest betting lines for WrestleMania 39 below.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Betting Odds (March 8, 2023)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (+300) vs. Cody Rhodes (-500)

Roman Reigns (+300) vs. Cody Rhodes (-500) SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (+425) vs. Rhea Ripley (-800)

Charlotte Flair (+425) vs. Rhea Ripley (-800) Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (+150) vs. Asuka (-200)

Bianca Belair (+150) vs. Asuka (-200) United States Championship: Austin Theory (-400) vs. John Cena (+250)

Austin Theory (-400) vs. John Cena (+250) Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus (-1000) vs. Damage CTRL (+500)

Seth Rollins (-150) vs. Logan Paul (+110)

Brock Lesnar (-1800) vs. Omos (+600)

This story is developing...