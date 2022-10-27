Sami Zayn Reflects on What He Believes to Be One of the Best Segments of His WWE Career

Sami Zayn has injected new life into The Bloodline in recent months, adding a new dynamic to the group as "The Honorary Uce." The Sept. 23 episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw him officially receive the title from Roman Reigns. The crowd in attendance celebrated as Zayn looked like he was initially being kicked out of the group, only for Reigns to award him with an official "Honorary Uce" shirt. He has since formed friendships with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, while Jey Uso has remained skeptical of his intentions.

Zayn talked about the segment in a recent interview with BT Sport, calling it some of the best work of his career. He explained (h/t 411Mania), "...Actually, I knew that if we did it right this would be a very, very memorable segment. And I think when all is said and done, I think people will remember that segment for many many years to come. Which is the hardest thing to do in my opinion at this stage in the industry. Because we have a lot of content, and a lot of great performers. So it's actually -- it used to be hard to just do something good. Now, it's even harder to do something memorable. Because there's so much good stuff that not a lot of it sticks out. Which is a good thing, a good problem to have, that there's so much good content that you have to be exceptional to be remembered for years to come. And I think this segment was one of those. Was one of those things that people will remember, hopefully the way they remember what you were talking about with Batista and Orton or the Rock & Sock and all that kind of stuff. I really — I hope it goes down like that, you know. And I hope before all of it's said and done that we got a couple more segments like that, that people will remember for years to come."

"You know what, it might have been the best in-ring kind of segment in terms of memorability that I might have done actually," he continued. "And just the ride that it took people on is what I'm so happy about. Because everybody has said that to me, that it took them on this emotional roller coaster and they didn't know where it was going. And honestly, that's wrestling at its best, when it takes you on a left turn and a right turn, and you think it's going one way and it goes another. That's what I think we all love about wrestling when wrestling's at its best, that's what it's doing to you. And that was kind of encapsulated in this one promo. So I think that's why it was so special and memorable, and I got a great piece of merchandise out of it too."

WWE's Original Plans for Sami Zayn With The Bloodline

Zayn previously explained in an interview with WWE Die Woche that the original plan for the storyline didn't call for him to actually join the group.

"The whole thing actually evolved quite a bit from the initial idea. I love where we're at right now, I think a lot of fans are enjoying it," Zayn said. "I'm happy it went the way it did. The initial idea wasn't to necessarily join the Bloodline because I didn't think that was possible. It's the Bloodline, you have to be blood, right? The idea was, I was calling myself the locker room leader at that time. Roman Reigns is the Head of Table. The idea would have been to have an on-screen relationship where I'm checking in with him, he's checking in with me, I can help him out when the time is right. That kind of thing. Then it just morphed and evolved into this."