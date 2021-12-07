Scott Garland, formerly known as Scotty 2 Hotty, broke the news last month that he had requested his release from the WWE. The former tag team champion originally wrestled for the company from 1997-2007, then came back in 2016 to work as one of the Performance Center trainers. He explained in his farewell statement, “The black and gold brand was something special and I am proud to have been a small part of that. I always promised myself that I would never be part of something solely for the paycheck and that was where I was at. I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know.”

Garland then took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that he would be stepping back inside the ring as an active wrestler in 2022. He has not wrestled a match since November 2016 while teaming with the late Grandmaster Sexay as Too Cool. Garland wrote that his top 10 goals for 2022 included wrestling in Mexico Japan, the UK, in front of his kids and on national television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheScotty2Hotty/status/1467973189980631040?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Is there anybody you’d like to see Garland wrestle once he’s a free agent? Let us know down in the comments! NXT is fresh off its latest pay-per-view, NXT WarGames, and you can see the results from the event below: