Seth Rollins Compares His Current Entrance to The Shield's Classic Entrance

Seth Rollins is in the middle of arguably his hottest run in WWE, holding the World Heavyweight Championship as he's serenaded to the ring every week as "The Visionary." Rollins' latest entrance theme, along with his bombastic outfits, have been a staple of his presentation for a couple of years now but finally started connecting with fans (and effectively forced a babyface turn) in the latter half of 2022. In a new interview with GQ this week, Rollins talked about how his entrance now rivals what he, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) were able to generate as The Shield back in 2012-14.

"I mean, look, you want to go back a dozen years, it probably rivals the energy of The Shield's entrance," Rollins said. "There's something special about coming in right through the people--that really riles you up, because you're just in there with it. But for me as a solo performer, the energy and the relationship I have with the audience at the moment is on another level. It's 13 years into my WWE career now. It's something I could have never expected. So, it's really fantastic to be at this point, to be having so much fun, and to feel like everyone's out there having fun with you. As soon as the 'Burn It Down' hits your ears, it just feels like a party out there. And I'm very, very, very humbled to be at the center of that."

Seth Rollins Supports WWE Building a Physical WWE Hall of Fame

Elsewhere in the same interview, Rollins supported the idea of WWE building a physical Hall of Fame to house pieces of WWE history, including many of his iconic outfits. One of his outfits was on display alongside ring gear from Kane and Bam Bam Bigelow at the WWE Superstore in downtown Detroit during SummerSlam weekend.

"The stuff I can't give to Goodwill, if I don't know where to get rid of it, I send it to the archives," Rollins said. "Just because, you never know. I think at some point in the future there's a market for a physical WWE Hall of Fame, and I'm lobbying for my own wing."

What's Next for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship Reign?

Rollins officially granted Shinsuke Nakamura a future shot at his World Heavyweight Championship during this week's Monday Night Raw. Nakamura responded by whispering something in Rollins' ear that clearly bothered the champion, leaving him open to get knocked out by a Kinshasa for the second week in a row.

Will Nakamura manage to knock Rollins off his perch as world champion? Or will the Japanese star join the growing list of wrestlers who have failed to defeat "The Visionary?" Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!