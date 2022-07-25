Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.

That changed in Spring 2019, when news broke that Ambrose was planning on exiting WWE. With Ambrose's impending paradigm shift looming, The Shield would put their differences aside for one last reunion tour, which concluded at a WWE Network special event entitled The Shield's Final Chapter. Ambrose, now going by Jon Moxley once again, would go on to debut with All Elite Wrestling the following month.

In the three years since he's departed, Moxley has gone on to capture AEW gold on two occasions, currently reigning as the Interim AEW World Champion, and has picked up straps in Game Changer Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Rollins is also a multi-time world champion who has evolved from an architect to a visionary, while Reigns has had WWE on lock since he transformed into the Tribal Chief two years ago.

With the three members being catapulted into superstardom across the modern wrestling world, Rollins is not too optimistic about The Shield ever standing together in a match again.

"I can say that, and maybe this might come back to bite me at some point, but I just don't think you're ever going to see the three of us team up ever again," Rollins told Digital Spy. "It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point. We needed each other back then and now none of us need the other one. We're at a point where we're all standalone stars on a different level. So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other's moulds, I just don't see it ever happening again."

That said, Rollins already says he knows when The Shield will next be seen.

"I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together," Rollins continued. "The next time you see us together it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it."

Even without one of its founding members in the company, Rollins has never shied away from bringing up his faction history. This past January, Rollins faced Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in full Shield gear, and would ultimately win by disqualification.