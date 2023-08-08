Seth Rollins Debuts His New Crocs x MSCHF Big Yellow Boots on WWE Raw

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been on the cutting edge of fashion on WWE TV week after week. That included an episode of Monday Night Raw back in February when he arrived in MSCHF's Big Red Boots and manage to deliver a Curb Stomp to The Miz while wearing them. Rollins arrived on the opening segment of Raw this week wearing MSCHF's new Big Yellow Boots, which are also a collaboration with Crocs. "The Visionary" managed to nail Finn Balor with a Big Boot attack while still wearing the shoes after a brawl broke out.

The shoes initially sold for $450 but can cost as much as $2,000 depending on your size if you try to buy them on secondary markets like StockX. Rollins was asked about wearing the Red Boots out to the ring during a recent interview with Complex while appearing on Sneaker Shopping.

Seth Rollins kicking another man in the head with comically large bright yellow boots made my night 😂 pic.twitter.com/2rs6ecZsXC — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 8, 2023

Seth Rollins Teases Wrestling a Full Match in His Big Red Boots

"I remember the first time I saw them. I had not seen them, but I knew that they were kind of getting hot," Rollins said. I'm sitting in my hotel and [personal stylist] (King) Troi brings in this suitcase, opens it up and pops out these Super Mario-looking things. I couldn't believe what was happening. I couldn't believe that he wanted me to wear these things. Big red boots man. MSCHF. They're fantastic. They made for a hell of a viral moment in Brooklyn."

"I was actually shocked at how functional they were. I had intended to do no physicality initially because they're so obnoxious and big and clunky, so I thought," Rollins continued. "I put them on and they're really just like a boot lining inside of that big old thing. Your foot's not flopping around in that big space. It's lined up. Because it's got the extra support on the sides, you almost get more stability. Don't judge a book by its cover, or a shoe by its sole."

"I might be able to wrestle an entire match in that shoe," Rollins jokingly noted "Don't hold me to it, but it's possible."

