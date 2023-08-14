Will There Be a Physical WWE Hall of Fame? Seth Rollins Has An Idea

The WWE Hall of Fame turned 30 years old this past April. The honor was first established in 1993 when the then-WWF celebrated the late Andre the Giant as the inaugural inductee. From there, the WWF would hold ceremonies alongside pay-per-views like King of the Ring and Survivor Series. When the company rebranded to WWE, the Hall of Fame relaunched as well, with the ceremony migrating to WWE WrestleMania weekend. Today, there are 239 inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame, with the latest class consisting of Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler, Andy Kaufman, and Tim White. Like all of their predecessors, these inductees were honored with a speech and a WWE Hall of Fame ring.

Seth Rollins Pushes For Physical WWE Hall of Fame

While the honor is just verbal right now, many have pushed for WWE to open a physical WWE Hall of Fame location akin to the immortal grounds for baseball (Cooperstown, NY), basketball (Springfield, MA) and others. If that day does come, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins wants a section dedicated to his attires.

"The stuff I can't give to Goodwill, if I don't know where to get rid of it, I send it to the archives," Rollins told GQ of his extravagant ring gear. "Just because, you never know. I think at some point in the future there's a market for a physical WWE Hall of Fame, and I'm lobbying for my own wing."

Wrestling legends have pushed for a WWE Hall of Fame in the past, with many seeing it as an inevitability.

"It probably will at some point," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said earlier this year. "It's just a question of priorities. What makes the most sense when. I'm sure it will happen at some point in time. Like I said, it's just a matter of when."

Where Would a WWE Hall of Fame Be Located?

If that inevitable day does come, signs point to Orlando, FL being home to a WWE Hall of Fame. Orlando has become a WWE capital in the 21st century, with the WWE Performance Center emanating from the city.

Another option is Stamford, CT. WWE has been headquartered in the tristate area since before the WWE Hall of Fame was introduced. Connecticut is not necessarily a massive wrestling market, but the company's history with the city would make it a viable option. If WWE wanted to plant a flag in a thriving wrestling city, places like Chicago or Philadelphia would make sense.