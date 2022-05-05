WWE's Shad Gaspard and Muhammad Hassan's Assassin & Son Comic Being Developed for Film

✖

Scout Comics' Assassin & Son comic series could possibly be moving to the big screen, as Deadline reports that State Street Pictures has optioned the comic to be developed into a film. The series was created and written by late WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard and Marc Copani (Muhammad Hassan), and was illustrated by Eder Messiah. Scout Comics will produce the feature film alongside State Street, and both look forward to bringing Gaspard and Copani's vision to life in theaters. No word yet on target release dates but we'll keep you posted.

"We're thrilled at the opportunity to bring Shad and Marc's comic to life," said State Street Creative Executive, Lawrence Mott. "What excites us creatively is the balance of hard-hitting action and emotional themes presented in the source material."

"We met Shad at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. He was known for his brawn in the world of wrestling, but what we were taken by was his humor, intelligence and creative genius," added Don Handfield of Scout Comics. "We were blown away by his and Marc's comic, and we're proud to bring it to the world. We are happy that his legacy has a chance to live on through this partnership with State Street."

Gaspard passed away in May 2022 after a wave pulled him out to sea during a trip to Venice Beach. Gaspard was there with his son and when safety teams rushed to help him he told them to save his son first. After helping his son teams were unable to find Gaspard, who had pulled further out to sea. This year WWE would honor him with the Warrior Award during this year's Hall of Fame ceremony.

Assassin & Son is is a story about Donovan Braddock, an elite agent for The Horsemen, a cover team of assassins. He attempts to leave the life but a tragedy sends him and his son on a mission of vengeance, and you can find the official description below.

"Featuring the comic writing debuts of former WWE wrestlers, the late Shad Gaspard (member of Cryme Tyme) and Marc Copani (Muhammad Hassan)! Assassin and Son is a gritty urban-western set in present-day New York. Donovan Braddock is a one-man killing unit who works with a team of covert assassins known as "The Horsemen," When Braddock attempts to live a normal life and leave his old violent life behind he discovers that violence still follows him as his wife is cold-heartedly murdered in front of both him and his young son. Now with nothing to live for, this tragic event sends father and son on an epic journey of revenge and consequence that becomes their Path of Vengeance."