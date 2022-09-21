WWE Makes Shocking Change to NXT North American Title, Halloween Havoc Tournament Details Revealed

WWE wasted no time in getting things started on tonight's NXT, as North American Champion Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes ran into each other when heading to Shawn Michaels' office. Michaels greeted both stars but had some unfortunate news for both of them, revealing that since Sikoa wasn't officially part of the NXT roster right now and wasn't even included in the fan vote, that he wasn't eligible to challenge for the Title in the first place, so he would have to surrender the Title. Hayes couldn't have been more thrilled, but he got bad news too, and this will all be settled when a new NXT North American Champion will be crowned at Halloween Havoc.

After Sikoa surrendered the Title, Michaels told him he knows it sucks, and that he's had to do the same himself, but that he has all their support moving forward on SmackDown. Sikoa left and Hayes was thrilled, but then Michaels revealed he wouldn't just be giving the Title back to him.

That’s right, the #WWENXT North American title will be up grabs (literally!) at #HalloweenHavoc!!! https://t.co/jF8OMEYvMK — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 21, 2022

Michaels said that he played the system and got burned, but said that he will get a chanced to compete for the Title once more. Michael revealed that Hayes will be joined by four other NXT stars who will compete against each other at Halloween Havoc, and that will be a ladder match for the Title.

As for who else makes the cut, we'll have to wait and see, but names like Wes Lee, Axiom, Nathan Frazer, Apollo Crews, and perhaps Cameron Grimes will end up being involved, and it should make for a chaotic but amazing match.

Halloween Havoc will be a premium live event on Peacock for the first time since it made its return a few years ago, and it will also likely have a host, but WWE hasn't revealed who that will be just yet.

