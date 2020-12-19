WWE's Bayley Plays Dirty to Get the Win Against Bianca Belair on SmackDown

✖

After a few weeks of taunts and jabs the match we've been waiting for finally happened on SmackDown tonight, as Bianca Belair took on Bayley one on one. Early on both stars got a few hits in, showing they came to battle and not just show off. Belair's athleticism was a lot to handle early on, as Bayley had a hard time landing a hit after Belair flipped from the top turnbuckle. Bayley managed to ground Belair though and did some damage to Belair's arm by slamming it on the apron, and she sent her to the ground outside of the ring.

Bayley then tried to throw Belair into the steel steps but Belair countered and sent Bayley into the steps. Bayley almost didn't beat the count but went to work on Belair again, though that didn't last long, as Belair threw her into the corner and hit her midsection with a flurry of punches.

She then showed off her strength and power by lifting Bayley up for quite a while before slamming her down, and then she kept Bayley grounded with several moves before heading up to the top rope, though Bayley caught her.

Bayley set her up for a DDT but then did some squats while holding Bianca, smiling towards the crowd. Belair made her pay for that though, and after trading a few more moves Belair hit Bayley with a Spinebuster but Bayley kicked out.

Bayley then tried to pin Belair but the referee caught her using the ropes, and that was reversed by Belair. They traded rollups and pin attempts until Belair lifted Bayley up, but Bayley escaped.

Bayley raked the eyes of Belair at this point but the referee didn't see it, and that allowed Bayley to pin Belair and gloat. Belair was pretty annoyed at this, and this rivalry is far from over.

