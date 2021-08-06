John Cena Speaks Out on Stealing the Peacemaker Costume on WWE SmackDown

✖

John Cena joked about stealing the Peacemaker costume on Friday Night SmackDown this week. The Leader of the Cenation has been quite busy lately. He was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to promote his part in The Suicide Squad. During that appearance, director James Gunn revealed that the WWE star has been making off with the Peacemaker costumes when he leaves the set. Naturally, Cena wanted to clear the air a little bit. He jokes with the crowd about escaping an alternate universe in The Firefly Funhouse. The comedy continues as he baits Gunn on national TV before turning his attention to Roman Reigns. There weren’t many wrestling fans out there that didn’t know about his return at Money in the Bank. After Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship, those four horns hit and the place went through the roof for the return of Cena. Things are looking quite good for the older wrestler headed into the back half of this year. However, he’s probably going to have to wait in line for his shot at Reigns.

On that same episode of Kimmel, Gunn joked that Cena might be the reason they don’t get a second season of Peacemaker made because he keeps stealing costumes.

"By the way, John stole this outfit. I just want to tell everybody that we've asked him. Because after we shot The Suicide Squad, we shot the Peacemaker TV series, and I kept telling him to quit taking the outfit,” he joked. “I know it doesn't look like it's that expense, but these costumes are tens of thousands of dollars to put together. And we're hoping for a Season 2, and now HBO's not gonna give it to us, because we're over budget."

Both the director and his star are clearly excited for the upcoming series and The Suicide Squad. The initial reactions for the movie are already rolling in and people just can’t get enough of these strange villains. Here’s what Warner Bros. says about Peacemaker.

"Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021."

