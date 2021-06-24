WWE SmackDown Stars Who Should Be Added to the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is less than one month away. This week's Monday Night Raw confirmed the two titular ladder matches for this year's show would feature eight men and eight women across the two brands. The Red Brand wasted no time in filling up their side with qualifying matches, confirming Ricochet, John Morrison and Riddle for the Men's match and Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka and Naomi for the women's ladder match. The final Raw spot will be awarded to the winner of a triple threat next week between AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. But what does that leave for SmackDown? Who should be added to each of those matches? We've compiled a list of seven possible options, which you can see below. Are there any we missed? Let us know down in the comments!

Jey Uso (Photo: WWE) Just as Roman Reigns managed to get Jimmy Uso to fall in line, it looks like Jey's allegiances are once again up in the air. Putting him in MITB adds another wrinkle to this family drama as Reigns won't know if Jey is trying to win the briefcase as an insurance policy or if he's going to try and cash in on "The Tribal Chief." prevnext

Cesaro (Photo: WWE) With Seth Rollins reportedly moving on to a feud with Edge and Reigns vs. John Cena being the big rumored match for SummerSlam, Cesaro once again finds himself out of the world championship picture despite a great one-month program with Reigns. Winning the briefcase would immediately insert him back into the equation after SummerSlam. prevnext

Sami Zayn (Photo: WWE) Zayn had an absolutely killer Ladder Match with Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles last year and WWE is already filling up this year's MITB match with high-flyers willing to pull off some crazy stunts. Adding Zayn into the equation makes perfect sense, and they can have Kevin Owens return to TV by running in and costing him the briefcase. prevnext

Otis (Photo: WWE) He never really got the chance to make up for losing the briefcase last year. But now that he's a heel, the big man could bring an entirely different dynamic to the match. prevnext

Sasha Banks (Photo: Twitter/@WrestleCritic) "The Boss" is advertised for the final SmackDown before Money in the Bank and she'll likely get paired up with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. So why not have Banks arrive, win the briefcase and immediately cash in to ensure she gets another shot at "The EST?" prevnext

Carmella (Photo: WWE) The former Money in the Bank winner doesn't have much to do on television right now, but WWE seems to love putting her in this match (she's already been in four). prevnext