WWE SmackDown: The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura Ends In A No Contest

The main event of this week's WWE SmackDown featured Tag Team Champions The New Day defending their titles against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston on SmackDown last week, and the team of Nakamura and Cesaro did defeat The New Day in a non-title match a few weeks back on the show. SmackDown was a broadcast this week largely filled with forgettable segments, and even a replay of the Money In The Bank PPV match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, so the main event tag team title match was certainly the highlight of the show.

For the most part, the New Day dominated early in the match. Cesaro was able to fight back against Big E until Kofi Kingston hit him from behind after tagging in and hitting the Meteora. Nakamura then came into the match to even the odds as the match broke down with Cesaro and Kingston both laid out in the ring.

Shinsuke took a cheap shot at Kingston and was able to give his team the advantage as he tagged in. The match broke down again soon after this, with Cesaro and Nakamura sending Big E to the outside as Kingston was then left on his own back in the ring. He fought back valiantly until two men was just too much. Big E then jumped back in the ring, a brawl ensued, and the referee called for the bell and ruled it a no contest.

The brawl continued around ringside after the match. A table was then brought into the ring and Cesaro powerbombed Kofi on top of Big E, through the table. Cesaro and Nakamura posted with the tag team title belts as the show ended, so this feud will obviously continue moving forward.

