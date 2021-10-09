WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman Picks a Side in Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

After the first round of the Queen’s Crown Tournament, it was time for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to take the spotlight, and he came to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman in tow. Reigns started things out by asking the crowd to acknowledge him, and then he pointed to Heyman and said “He had one job to do tonight, and that was to see that my cousins the Usos were drafted to SmackDown, and that’s what he did! So San Jose, acknowledge him.” Then he said “You’re the Wiseman of the Bloodline family. And that’s what I want you to do right now. Be wise. You need to come clean.” The crowd then chanted Suplex City, but Reigns had an answer.

“Suplex City doesn’t exist, this is the island of relevancy! Now back to what your Tribal Chief was talking about here,” Reigns said. “I want you to come clean. I want you to admit that you’re responsible for Brock Lesnar’s free agency.”

Heyman looked despondent, and then he said he was loyal and faithful to his Tribal Chief and said he didn’t know what to say because it would seem like he was spinning things, but Reigns lifted up his head since he was looking at the ground.

He then gave Reigns compliments and said he had been accused of many things in his life, and he’s done even more, but he’s never been accused of being stupid. He said why pull the trigger before Crown Jewel, and then pointed out all of the angles he would actually play. He then said Reigns wouldn’t select someone who is stupid.

Heyman then went to tell Reigns who he is but Reigns then said to look into the camera and say it, adding that he will protect Heyman because he can.

Heyman then said “Brock, I have to give you a ton of credit. You outsmarted the Wiseman on this one. Frankenstein taught the doctor a lesson. You know what’s going to happen to you at Crown Jewel? We had this conversation years ago. They said the Undertaker couldn’t be beat at WrestleMania but he met his match in Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar has met his match, and his name is Roman Reigns.”

Heyman then predicted that Reigns would walk out the Universal Champion, not calling it a prediction but calling it a spoiler.

