WWE SmackDown Preview: King and Queen of the Ring Semifinals, Largest TV Crowd Ever?

WWE makes one final stop before WWE King and Queen of the Ring. For the first time in the sports-entertainment giant's six years of venturing to Saudi Arabia, the episode of WWE SmackDown prior to the Saudi-based premium live event will take place in Saudi Arabia itself. Emanating from the Jeddah Super Dome, a venue with a capacity of 62,000, tonight's WWE SmackDown has the potential to host the biggest crowd WWE has ever seen for a weekly television episode. That's not to mention the action inside the ring, as the broadcast will hold two crucial tournament semifinal bouts with major WWE King and Queen of the Ring implications.

King of the Ring Semifinals

Gunther's opponent will be determined just 24 hours before the King of the Ring final takes place.

Randy Orton and Tama Tonga are set to do battle in semifinals. Orton has been surging in the tournament, already picking up victories over former WWE Champion AJ Styles and first-round draft pick Carmelo Hayes. The same can be said for Tama, as one of the newest additions to The Bloodline has wins over Angelo Dawkins and LA Knight.

Beyond the finals implications, Orton and Tama have built-in bad blood between them. Orton has been feuding with The Bloodline on and off since his return in November 2023 and has specifically made an enemy out of Tama, as the former Bullet Club OG targeted The Viper and Kevin Owens upon his debut.

Queen of the Ring Semifinals

Red-hot NXT call-up Lyra Valkyria, who defeated Iyo Sky to advance to the finals this past Monday, will be watching the blue brand's broadcast very closely tonight.

That's because her Queen of the Ring finals opponent will be determined on the show. Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to do battle with Nia Jax in the semifinals. Belair is one of the winningest superstars of the current era, but Jax has impressed since returning to the company this past fall.

WWE SmackDown goes down at 8 PM ET on FOX. The announced card can be seen below...