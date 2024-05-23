WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

WWE King and Queen of the Ring goes down on Saturday, May 25th.

WWE is bringing back one of its most historic tournaments. Following WWE Backlash earlier this month, WWE commenced the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring brackets, selecting 16 superstars for each. WWE Monday Night Raw's sides of the tournaments saw Gunther and Lyra Valkyria run through the competition, as both of them have solidified spots in the finals. WWE SmackDown's sides will be finalized just one day before the premium live event. Elsewhere on the card, WWE is set to host three title matches, including an unprecedented champion vs. champion main event with a twist.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes's next challenger is WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. This announcement initially had shades of WWE SummerSlam 2015 when then-US Champion John Cena battled then-WWE Champion Seth Rollins in a bout with all the gold on the line. Paul executed a bait and switch on Rhodes, revealing that he had a specially-made contract to ensure that their WWE King and Queen of the Ring contest would only have the WWE Title being defended.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

WWE King and Queen of the Ring goes down this Saturday, May 25th at 1 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. The festivities begin an hour earlier at 12 PM ET with a pre-show on WWE's social channels.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Card

King of the Ring Finals: Gunther vs. Randy Orton or Tama Tonga

Gunther vs. Randy Orton or Tama Tonga Queen of the Ring Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax or Bianca Belair

Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax or Bianca Belair WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed WWE Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Betting Odds

All champions are looking good going into Saudi Arabia.

Courtesy of BetOnline, all three title matches favor the titleholders. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is an overwhelming -5000 favorite to retain against challenger Logan Paul, who sits as a +1200 underdog. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn (-500) has a narrower margin over challenger Chad Gable (+250) but is largely ahead of other challenger Bronson Reed (+2500). The tightest race comes in the WWE Women's Championship contest between titleholder Becky Lynch (-190) and challenger Liv Morgan (+145).

WWE King and Queen of the Ring goes down on Saturday, May 25th at 1 PM ET. Stay tuned to ComicBook for live coverage throughout the broadcast.