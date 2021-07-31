WWE's Sasha Banks Delivers a Beatdown to Bianca Belair on SmackDown

✖

After Sasha Banks' unexpected return to help Bianca Belair, fans thought it might be next week before they could see Banks in action, but thankfully that was not the case. Banks was booked in a tag match alongside Belair with the two facing Zelina Vega and Carmella, and throughout the match, they displayed stellar tag chemistry. Belair even picked up Banks at one point and threw her into Vega and Carmella, and the two celebrated after the impressive maneuver. They would celebrate some more after their win too, but that was short-lived, as Banks would turn on Belair and brutally attack her to close out SmackDown.

Belair and Banks were dancing a bit in the ring to their music and even hugged again as they had earlier. Then Banks hit the first part of the Bank Statement on Belair, knocking her to the ground. Belair's face showed complete shock, and Banks then talked to the fans a bit, cementing that she is not Belair's friend, but is very much looking to get her title back.

She then attacked Belair some more, and then locked Belair in the Bank Statement, applying the full pressure as Belair struggled to get to the ropes, and even tapped at one point, though ti wouldn't matter because it wasn't a match.

Banks stopped the move and picked up Belair's title and held it high, but she wasn't done with Belair. She would apply another Bank Statement to Belair, a vicious one this time, and despite tapping again there was no getting out of this one, as Banks laughed with the hold applied as SmackDown went off the air.

Everyone thought it was odd that she returned to SmackDown as Belair's friend, but now we know that was just a ruse. Now she is back in the mix and looking for revenge after her loss at WrestleMania 37, and we can't wait to see what happens in this feud next.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

After Universal Champion Roman Reigns denied John Cena's challenge in favor of one from Finn Bálor, The Head of the Table will make his SummerSlam showdown against The Prince official, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

