WWE Fans Losing Their Minds Over Sasha Banks' SmackDown Return

Tonight's SmackDown was supposed to be a celebration of SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair's surpassing of the 100-day mark (110 to be exact) in her Championship reign. Unfortunately, that was interrupted by Zelina Vega and Carmella, who ended up ganging up on Belair and attacking her. Surprising everyone was the fact that it was none other than Sasha Banks returning to SmackDown to help Belair, who she faced at WrestleMania 37 in a classic match that cost her the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans lost their minds when her music hit, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions to her return starting on the next slide.

It was great to hear her music hit, and when I say fans were happy to see her back, I'm including myself in that category, and you can check out my reaction below. SmackDown just isn't the same without The Boss after all.

Fans in attendance gave her a massive pop when they heard her music hit, and they didn't even have to wait long to see her in action, as she was booked in a match alongside Belair later in the night to face off against Vega and Carmella.

You can check out all of the reactions on the next slides, and here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

