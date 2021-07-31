WWE Fans Losing Their Minds Over Sasha Banks' SmackDown Return
Tonight's SmackDown was supposed to be a celebration of SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair's surpassing of the 100-day mark (110 to be exact) in her Championship reign. Unfortunately, that was interrupted by Zelina Vega and Carmella, who ended up ganging up on Belair and attacking her. Surprising everyone was the fact that it was none other than Sasha Banks returning to SmackDown to help Belair, who she faced at WrestleMania 37 in a classic match that cost her the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans lost their minds when her music hit, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions to her return starting on the next slide.
It was great to hear her music hit, and when I say fans were happy to see her back, I'm including myself in that category, and you can check out my reaction below. SmackDown just isn't the same without The Boss after all.
Hell yeah, The Boss #SashaBanks is back!!! #SmackDown https://t.co/URAw4onIxg— KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) July 31, 2021
Fans in attendance gave her a massive pop when they heard her music hit, and they didn't even have to wait long to see her in action, as she was booked in a match alongside Belair later in the night to face off against Vega and Carmella.
You can check out all of the reactions on the next slides, and here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.
After Universal Champion Roman Reigns denied John Cena's challenge in favor of one from Finn Bálor, The Head of the Table will make his SummerSlam showdown against The Prince official, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
What did you think of Sasha's return to SmackDown and what do you want to see from her next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Just Feels Different
Sasha Banks IS BACK! WWE just feels different when Sasha is around! Lets Go! pic.twitter.com/xUzxTUndCe— nadia (@vinamkaycee) July 31, 2021
What A Pop
SASHA BANKS HAS RETURNED— Serena ♡ (@thelegitserena) July 31, 2021
BITCHES. WHAT A POP FOR THE GOAT! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8Gugj5IaqD
I'm Crying
SASHA CAME BACK SAVED AND HUGGED BIANCA IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/95nRw9ZDNJ— Jess ♡ (@sashasbeltz) July 31, 2021
Banks Is Back
SASHA BANKS IS BACK!!!!! LFGGGG !!#SMACKDOWN pic.twitter.com/DdHFMwQEQf— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 31, 2021
Face Of The Company
Don’t ever tell me Sasha Banks ain’t the face of the company with that pop.— Jenna (@MsJennaBayBee) July 31, 2021
Middle Of The Show
Sasha really pushed Roman and Cena to the middle of the show LMFAOOOOOOO u love to see it— ♡ (@cosmicbanks) July 31, 2021
The Sasha Pop
FOX when they heard that Sasha pop and immediately said plans change in the main event pic.twitter.com/ZlV7Fa0pw9— BUM @CP3 (@BanksSZN) July 31, 2021