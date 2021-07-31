WWE's Sasha Banks Returns to SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a celebration of the 100-day mark for Bianca Belair as SmackDown Women's Champion, but Kayla Braxton didn't get through her congratulations much before she was interrupted by Carmella. Carmella said the last match suffered because of the lights in her eyes and she wanted a rematch, but she was interrupted by Zelina Vega, who said she was more deserving of a match. Belair looked intrigued by the possibility and accepted her challenge, but afterwards, she was attacked by both Carmella and Vega, until the save was made by a returning Sasha Banks.

Banks' music hit and the crowd went crazy, and they weren't sure what she was going to do. She hit the ring and cleared out Vega and Carmella, and then she grabbed Belair's arm.

She then helped her up and hugged her, and Belair looked as shocked by it as the crowd. They hugged and Banks looked thrilled to be back, and she held up Belair's arm in celebration.

All the while Belair's face was full of shock, and while everyone waited for the other shoe to drop, it never did, as Banks said hi to the fans and then even danced with Belair in the center of the ring.

Many assumed Banks would come back to attack Belair, looking for a rematch to their classic match at WrestleMania 37. Banks hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 37, and fans were excited to see her back in a WWE ring, but they were surprised that she was not a heel (at least at first glance that is). We'll have to wait and see if that holds up, but in the meantime, it's just great to have her back on SmackDown.

Here's the official description for tonight's SmackDown.

After Universal Champion Roman Reigns denied John Cena's challenge in favor of one from Finn Bálor, The Head of the Table will make his SummerSlam showdown against The Prince official, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

What did you think of Banks' return to SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!