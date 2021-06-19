WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura Wins Battle for the Crown on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featuring the first-ever Battle for the Crown match, and it was the chance for King Corbin to get back his coveted crown from Shinsuke Nakamura, who had stolen it from Corbin and taunted him over the past few weeks. He had some help from Rick Boogs, who interfered a bit to help him get the advantage, and he was right by Nakamura's side once again for tonight's matchup. Corbin looked like he was in command for bits of this match, but Nakamura always came back with a vengeance, and eventually that was just too much for Corbin, who lost his crown once and for all.

After some back and forth that ended up grounding Nakamura, the King of Strong Style came roaring back, hitting Corbin before he could even realize what was going on. Then he followed that up with a Kinshasa that sent Corbin reeling, and ultimately that was what Nakamura needed to seal the deal and get the pin and the win.

brb watching this on a loop #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4So6g70AZR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 19, 2021

Then we got an elaborate little ceremony as Nakamura sat in the gold throne while Boogs went and grabbed the crown and placed it on his head. Then both got up and started losing their minds, and the sheer joy in Nakamura's expression makes this whole storyline worth it. As for Corbin, this has been a two-year run for him after his win at King of the Ring, and it will be interesting to see what comes next for the superstar.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Tonight, Rey Mysterio is set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns in SmackDown's first-ever Hell in a Cell! Plus, Kevin Owens & Big E to battle Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez, Shinsuke Nakamura to take on King Corbin in a Battle for the Crown and Angelo Dawkins will be out for retribution against Otis. Don't miss a moment of the action, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the full card:

Kevin Owens & Big E vs Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

Angelo Dawkins seeks retribution against Otis

Shinsuke Nakamura vs King Corbin in Battle for the Crown

Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio in Hell in a Cell match

