Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso Announced For SmackDown Next Week

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured a Gauntlet Match to determine Roman Reigns' challenger at the Royal Rumble PPV event in three weeks. The match itself ended up being somewhat of a showcase for Shinsuke Nakamura, who came out of nowhere to eliminate several people (including Daniel Bryan) during the match. Nakamura had become an afterthought on SmackDown and hasn't won a singles match since September. However, WWE decided to give him a chance to shine on Friday night.

Nakamura was eventually defeated by Adam Pearce by way of an assist from several others. Roman Reigns and Uso came out to the ring alongside Pearce for the final segment of the Gauntlet, then after Nakamura was taken out by Uso and Reigns, draped Pearce over the top for the pinfall.

WWE has announced that on next week's SmackDown, Nakamura and Uso will face off in a singles match.

