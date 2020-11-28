WWE SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Stun the Street Profits

✖

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode wanted the Street Profits and a shot at their Tag Team Championships, and they got their wish on tonight's SmackDown. The Street Profits came out confident and looked like they were going to cruise to victory, but a missed frog splash resulted in Roode doing some damage on Montez Ford. Roode took advantage and weakened the high flyer, and Ziggler kept up the assault, grounding Ford and keeping him away from his partner. They also raked over his eyes while the referee was distracted, but Ford was able to create some space by evading Zigger and sending him into the turnbuckle groin first.

That's what he needed to tag in Angelo Dawkins, who went to work on Roode and even Ziggler when he hopped into the ring. Dawkins went to work and didn't let up, dishing out all kinds of offense and laying out both Ziggler and Roode.

Ford would tag in and get the frog splash on Roode, and despite hurt ribs would go for the pin but Roode would kick out. Dawkins would try and take Zigger out but Roode intervened, then Ziggler got a surprise rollup on Ford, and that was enough for the pin and the win.

Roode and Ziggler managed to get the victory over the champions, and while it wasn't for the title, their win shocked the Street Profits, and they looked a bit shell shocked after the match was over.

I imagine Ziggler and Roode will want a title match next, and we imagine they'll get it.

Here's what's on deck for tonight's SmackDown:

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Otis vs King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

