WWE SmackDown Reveals Two Stars Pulled From Money in the Bank Men's Ladder Match

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with some shenanigans regarding Money in the Bank. To this point, the Men's Ladder Match featured Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins, but thanks to The Bloodline's Paul Heyman two of those stars have been pulled from the event. Heyman came out to greet Sheamus and McIntyre in the ring after they traded verbal jabs for a bit, and he revealed that Adam Pearce's decision to have both in the match was overruled at Heyman's behest. They can earn their way back in though, but they will have to team up later tonight.

Pearce revealed that his decision was overruled thanks to Heyman's meddling, and Sheamus and McIntyre were of course beside themselves. Heyman meddled so that neither star could capitalize and cash in on a tired Roman Reigns at any point, and so he got them kicked out of the match. The good news is that Pearce revealed they can change that tonight in a match against The Usos.

Pearce said "However, there is a path forward. The both of you can qualify if you can put your rivalry aside and team together tonight and defeat the Bloodline's Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos."

In tonight's main event they will now face The Usos in Tag Team competition, which is no easy hurdle, as both McIntyre and Sheamus have been feuding for several weeks now. They'll have to put that all aside if they want a shot at the Money in the Bank briefcase, and we'll have to see if they can make it happen. In the meantime, you can find the currently confirmed card for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

