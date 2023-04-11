Former WWE Star in "Constant Talks" For Return

Since taking over creative responsibilities this past summer, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back a number of former WWE talent to the company. Past NXT Champions like Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross have been given a new lease on main roster life while former WWE Universal Champions such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have (somewhat) picked up where they left off. While all divisions received a big boost since July 2022, the most notable bolster came with the women. Superstars like Dakota Kai, Emma, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox have all helped round out the previously light women's division.

While Triple H's hiring spree has slowed down in recent months, another name could be added to his re-employment list. Speaking to WrestleZone, former WWE star Eva Marie revealed she is in "constant talks" with the sports-entertainment giant.

"That door is always open," Marie said (h/t Fightful). "We're in constant talks."

Marie's latest WWE run latest just about five months. She was reportedly on the books as far back as October 2020, but vignettes for her on-screen return didn't begin airing until May 2021. From there, Marie launched an alliance with Doudrop (Piper Niven), utilizing the former NXT UK star to do her in-ring bidding. The two eventually split later that summer, and Marie was let go in November of that year.

Before that, Marie worked with WWE from 2013 until 2017. She was an original Total Divas cast member, as her main roster debut coincided with that show's first season. She had a brief stint in NXT before being brought to the rebranded SmackDown Live and would part ways with the company in August 2017.

"When I had originally left [in 2017], I was filming my first lead action movie," Marie explained. "That door is definitely one of those things that is always, always open. I'm definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that's for sure."

Marie's last WWE appearance came on the September 27th, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw. That show featured her being written off TV after Shayna Baszler injured her in storyline.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Eva Marie's potential WWE return.