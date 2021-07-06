Eva Maries Says She Loves When WWE Fans Hate Her on Social Media

✖

Eva Marie has consistently been back on WWE television since mid-June and, just like in her first run in WWE, she's managed to spark the ire of wrestling fans on social media time and time again. She often plays into it with tweets like, "With the my wins on RAW, I have more victories in 2021 than Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus, Lita and Mae Young combined," and "My winning streak continues! Mark my words, I will have the longest winning streak in #WWE history. You can't stop the #EVALution!" In an interview with TV Insider prior to this week's Raw, Marie admitted she revels in riling up passionate fans.

"I love it. That's what it's all about. I have the best fans," Marie said. "The WWE Universe is 100 percent the best fans in the world. The fact that I get love and hate, that's what it is all about. I have no problem playing that villain. I embrace the criticism and all the hatred because I want all those fans to come to a live show and boo me, cheer me, be extremely happy seeing the smile on my face get knocked off by a Becky Lynch or a Bayley or a Rhea Ripley or anybody in the women's division. If they're talking, I'm doing my job."

She also talked about her partnership with former NXT UK star Piper Niven, who she has renamed "Doudrop." Marie admitted she's known about the idea for a while, but had been signed with the company for 10 months prior to actually being back on TV.

"I knew for quite some time about getting paired with Doudrop and the vignettes and going into that creatively," Marie said. "It was a matter of the timing of when it would be put in the actual show. It just so happened that now is the time. The fact that I got to experience the ThunderDome before we actually start having live crowds again is amazing. Having Doudrop to work with is awesome. Not only is she an incredible athlete, but I enjoy working with her because it creates another element to the division."

WWE's latest pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, takes place on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. Check out the full lineup for the show below: