Latest Update on Nia Jax and Eva Marie Following Shayna Baszler’s Attacks

The last few weeks of Monday Night Raw have seen Shayna Baszler revert back to her old NXT persona and start obliterating her opponents. Her last two matches with Nia Jax and Eva Marie have ended in quick fashion, followed by Baszler stomping their elbows while their propped up on the ringside steel steps. PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson provided an update on both over the weekend.

According to him, Marie was backstage during the first night of the WWE Draft and even sold the storyline injury while wearing a sling. On the other hand, Jax was absent from the show and, “the word making the rounds is she may be taking an extended period of time off.” Jax was still drafted to Raw during the supplemental draft on Talking Smack, despite The Bump reporting she had suffered a surgery-requiring elbow dislocation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Injuries, both in storyline and in real life, seem to be piling up on the Red Brand. Sheamus recently broke his nose again and underwent a second surgery, Alexa Bliss was reportedly written off TV at Extreme Rules in order to go sinus surgery, Randy Orton reportedly wasn’t cleared for action this past week and Rey Mysterio, who was just drafted to Raw, was pulled from Saturday’s live event in San Juan due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Who do you think Baszler will target next? Will she put her next opponent on the shelf as well? Let us know in the comments below!

This week’s Raw will center around the second half of the 2021 WWE Draft, as well as an appearance from Goldberg leading up to what will presumably be another match with Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Check out the updated rosters for SmackDown and Raw below:

Raw

Big E

Bianca Belair

Riddle

Randy Orton

Edge

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Keith Lee

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Nia Jax

Drake Maverick

Reggie

Zelina Vega

Akira Tozawa

Otis

Chad Gable

R-Truth

John Morrison

Doudrop

T-BAR

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

SmackDown