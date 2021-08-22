WWE SummerSlam: Alexa Bliss Quickly Defeats Eva Marie, Doudrop Celebrates Her Loss

✖

Alexa Bliss quickly defeated Eva Marie in their match at WWE SummerSlam, and Doudrop celebrated the WWE Superstar's loss in a magnificent fashion. One of the more peculiar stories building in the last few weeks following WrestleMania 37 has been Alexa Bliss' fiendish like persona taking on various members of the Women's Division. Recent weeks have seen her cross paths with the recent returning Eva Marie, and more interestingly have seen her interacting more with Marie's protege, Doudrop (who was named as such following the newbie's introduction to Raw). But now these elements have come to roost.

Fans have seen Eva Marie mistreating her protege ever since they started "working" together, and this has been especially true ever since they started battling against Alexa Bliss. The match itself didn't last very long as Marie's big strategy was to attack Bliss' doll Lily, and it soon resulted in a quick pin by Bliss shortly thereafter as an enraged Bliss ended the match. But that's not what was most interesting about the result:

Shortly after the match came to an end, Doudrop seemed very happy with Marie's loss. She refused to help her during the match, and following Marie's loss decided to confirm that Marie took that big L in front of the massive SummerSlam crowd before gleefully making her way out of the ring.

This is likely setting up something bigger for Doudrop (otherwise known as Piper Niven during her NXT UK run) as she moves on from her ties to Eva Marie. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about the match in the comments! WWE SummerSlam 2021 is now airing live on pay-per-view and streaming with WWE Network on Peacock. The full card for the event breaks down as such: