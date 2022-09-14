WWE Star Reveals Injury Will Sideline Her For 9 Months

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT contained some unfortunate news, as an NXT star revealed she will be out with an injury for quite some time. During the show, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon, and Sanga were all seen together, and you could clearly see that Leon was wearing a knee brace. She then said that "it's torn" and that she will be sidelined for up to 9 months, and then Sanga said to turn a negative into a positive and that now is Valentina's time to shine. It's unclear when the injury occurred, but we wish Yulisa all the best and a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the ring better than ever.

Valentina also shared a post on Twitter regarding Yulisa's injury, writing "You will come back stronger we will still be together again I will be by your side !🦁🐯 @YulisaLeon_wwe". The photo shows them holding hands backstage, and you can check out the post below.

You will come back stronger we will still be together again I will be by your side !🦁🐯 @YulisaLeon_wwe pic.twitter.com/LQO2bKyElx — Valentina Feroz 🐯🥋 (@ValentiFerozWWE) September 14, 2022

Yulisa and Valentina have been making waves as a Tag Team for a minute now in NXT and seemed to be primed for a real run after several promising matches. Hopefully, NXT will put real momentum behind Valentina for a big singles run while she waits for Yulisa to return, and then they can reunite for a big Tag Team run down the road.

It was a pretty busy night overall for NXT, as later in the episode fans got the debut of Quincy as well as teases for more debuting stars over the next few weeks. Then it was time for Carmelo Hayes to defend his North American Championship, but Hayes and Trick Williams took care of their voted-on opponent and brutally beat down Wes Lee. That didn't keep Hayes from having an opponent though.

Solo Sikoa would make his NXT return fresh off of his debut as part of The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle and SmackDown, which had him helping Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Tonight he was back as promised in NXT, and then he delivered an even bigger shock when he defeated Hayes to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Now The Bloodline has yet another Title, with 7 overall, and they could theoretically add more, as Sami Zayn could win a Title and add it to the mix. We'll have to wait and see if that happens, but tonight's NXT certainly delivered some new energy to this Friday's SmackDown.

We wish Yulisa a speedy recovery and Valentina all the success, and hopefully, we'll get more answers regarding her future next week.