Jim Ross Blasts WWE for Sting’s Run With the Company

WWE Hall of Famer Sting spent most of his career being known as the biggest star to never set foot inside of a WWE ring. But that finally changed at the 2014 Survivor Series event, when “The Icon” arrived during the 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match and helped Dolph Ziggler take down Seth Rollins and force The Authority out of power. That stipulation didn’t last long, but it did start Sting’s rivalry with Triple H that culminated in a match at WrestleMania 31, which Sting lost after both D-Generation X and the New World Order got involved.

Sting returned to action later in 2015 to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. He came up short in their bout at Night of Champions, and wound up suffering a neck injury that forced him to step away from in-ring competition for good. All told Sting wrestled just four matches for the promotion, which didn’t live up to the dream booking ideas fans had for him ever since WCW was shut down back in 2001.

On a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross reflected on Sting’s brief run working for Vince McMahon and chastised WWE’s creative team for how poorly he was used.

“… It may have been because you know, the WWE didn’t ‘create’ Sting,” Ross said. “They didn’t give him his name, they didn’t give him this persona. Nothing. And if that was a factor, I hope it wasn’t, but if it was that’s embarrassing. I thought we could have done a lot more of that situation…

“I was very disappointed in Sting’s run,” he later added. “He deserved better. Sting deserved better than he got in WWE, but I’m sure he got paid very very well.”

Though he hasn’t wrestled since that match with Rollins, Sting has teased the idea of getting back in the ring one last time for a long-awaited dream match with The Undertaker. He gave fans a glimmer of hope for the match during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

“If there was a ‘Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call,” Sting said back in December. “I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

Back in early February a report popped up that WWE tried to get Sting booked for the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27. But instead WWE opted for a WWE Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt and a different WCW legend in Goldberg.