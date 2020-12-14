Straight Up Steve Austin Season 2 Trailer Released, Charlotte Flair Confirmed

✖

The second season of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's interview series, Straight Up Steve Austin premieres on the USA Network on Jan. 11. The network released the first trailer for Season 2 on Monday, which included a list of who will be appearing in the episodes. The list of guests includes comedian Bert Kreischer, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, Ice-T, Luke Combs, Steve-O, Joel McHale and Tiffany Haddish. Charlotte Flair will also appear, making her the second WWE Superstar behind Becky Lynch to serve as a guest.

Austin talked with ComicBook about the show back in September 2019, where he talked about how much fun he had working on the first season.

The awesomeness has just begun! The ultimate badass, @steveaustinbsr, is back for another epic season of #StraightUpSteveAustin premiering January 11 on @USA_Network! Check out our guest list below 😎 pic.twitter.com/T575MJYSLZ — Straight Up Steve Austin (@SteveAustin_USA) December 14, 2020

"... I told everybody, I said, 'Listen, the way I see this show, if we're not having a blast filming it, we're doing it wrong,'" Austin said. "And they looked at me and they said, 'You're exactly right.'

"... I'm having a blast filming this damn show," he added. "And it's like I tell everybody, man, I laugh my ass off almost the entire show. And now there's serious moments, but there's so many fun things that we do, and I get a chance to meet so many interesting people, some of who I already knew. But yeah, man, I'm like a kid in a candy store."

He also said his episode with Becky Lynch, which ended with "The Man" hitting him with a Stunner, was his favorite.

"[We had] immediate chemistry," Austin said. "I had so much fun hanging out with Becky, and I've known her for quite some time, but I've never spent all day with her. I've just seen her in passing an hour here or 20 minutes there, and she's busy traveling the world and she's on top right now and she's worked her tail off. And so you'll hear a little bit about her story, but to me the chemistry with her was, it was pretty much infectious from the get-go and she shined very brightly on that show that show.

"That episode is one of my absolute favorites, not only just because of Becky Lynch the person, but also the fact that she comes from the same business that I came from and we share a common passion for something that we love so much," he added.