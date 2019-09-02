‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Says the Straight Up Steve Austin Episode With Becky Lynch is One of His ‘Absolute Favorites’

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s interview show Straight Up Steve Austin will debut its latest episode on Monday night, with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch coming on as his special guest.

The episode marks the first time Austin has had a fellow wrestler on his show, and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com he said it was a definite highlight of the season.

“[We had] immediate chemistry,” Austin said. “I had so much fun hanging out with Becky, and I’ve known her for quite some time, but I’ve never spent all day with her. I’ve just seen her in passing an hour here or 20 minutes there, and she’s busy traveling the world and she’s on top right now and she’s worked her tail off. And so you’ll hear a little bit about her story, but to me the chemistry with her was, it was pretty much infectious from the get-go and she shined very brightly on that show that show.

“That episode is one of my absolute favorites, not only just because of Becky Lynch the person, but also the fact that she comes from the same business that I came from and we share a common passion for something that we love so much,” he added.

Lynch has openly challenged Austin to a match on several occasions on social media. Austin said there’s a follow-up to that on the episode.

“I asked her about her social media habits on the show, and so when you watch an episode, I think you’ll get a sense of where she’s coming from and where she’s going,” Austin said.

Since the show premiered, Austin has brought comedian Rob Riggle, Impractical Jokers host Sal Vulcano and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on as his special guests. With each episode comes a variety of fun activities for both to do, including demolishing cars with a tank, driving a car that transforms into a boat and playing WWE 2K on the jumbotron at FirstEnergy Stadium while sitting in giant leather chairs that have been turned into go-karts.

Austin said he’s having an absolute blast while working on the show.

“… I told everybody, I said, ‘Listen, the way I see this show, if we’re not having a blast filming it, we’re doing it wrong,’” Austin said. “And they looked at me and they said, ‘You’re exactly right.’

“… I’m having a blast filming this damn show,” he added. “And it’s like I tell everybody, man, I laugh my ass off almost the entire show. And now there’s serious moments, but there’s so many fun things that we do, and I get a chance to meet so many interesting people, some of who I already knew. But yeah, man, I’m like a kid in a candy store.”

The latest episode will premiere on Monday night at 11 p.m. Eastern on the USA Network after Monday Night Raw goes off the air.